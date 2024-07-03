Ireland to face off against Springboks in two-Test series in South Africa

Ireland’s rugby team were gearing up in Johannesburg on Tuesday for what is expected to be a monumental two-Test series against World Champions South Africa.

While the Six Nations titleholder beat the Springboks 13-8 in the pool stages of the World Cup last year, the Irish have won just one of their ten matches against the Boks in South Africa.

Lock Tadhg Beirne said the game against South Africa is always “incredibly physical” and he does not expect to be any different this time round.

“You know, we're focused on that physical battle and we're focused on how we can improve from the Six Nations and, hopefully be able to show that on Saturday," he said.

The Springboks have opted for experience, naming 12 starters from the World Cup final for the first test on the weekend.

Ireland will be without some of its key players and assistant coach Paul O'Connell described the series against the Boks as a “massive challenge”.

"They're obviously World Champions, they've got continuity in their playing group. They know what they stand for,” he said.

“And I'd say there's a lot of confidence in the group at the moment. So it's, it's a massive challenge for us to be away from home, to be down here. But our boys are looking forward to it."

The first Test takes place in Pretoria on Saturday 6 July with the second Test in Durban seven days later.