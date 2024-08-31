Springboks upbeat on rematch against All Blacks on Saturday

South Africa looked ahead to facing New Zealand on Saturday in a repeat of last year's Rugby World Cup final.

"Tomorrow is a big game for us. You know, I know a lot of people will say they have a lot of motivation. We also have a lot of motivation," said South Africa captain Siyamthanda Kolisi.

"They've beaten us a lot of times. You know, we some of us in this group have had 57 nil defeat that you know we'll never forget. So tomorrow is an important game for us. And we've got a lot to play for," he added.

This match will be the first of two consecutive meetings between the Springboks and All Blacks as part of the Rugby Championship, with the second taking place on September 7th.

South Africa had kicked their way to a record fourth Rugby World Cup title by beating New Zealand 12-11 in October last year making them the top ranked Rugby side in the world.

New Zealand are ranked third in the world coming into the Rugby Championship.