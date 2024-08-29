All Blacks gear up for showdown against South Africa

The New Zealand All Blacks are preparing for a highly anticipated clash against South Africa on Saturday, in a repeat of last year's Rugby World Cup final. This match marks the first of two consecutive encounters between the Springboks and All Blacks as part of the Rugby Championship, with the second set for September 7th.

Head coach Scott Robertson highlighted South Africa's formidable playing style. "Everyone knows how South Africa play. The kicking game is exemplary, their ruck work... they're playing a little bit more. We're well aware of the obvious strengths, but it's probably the physicality that always comes with the Springbok team," said Robertson.

All Blacks player Codie Taylor also shared his thoughts on the upcoming match. "It's always unique coming over here and playing them. They've evolved, playing a lot more attacking rugby now. It will be a special experience for some of our new boys that haven't been over here. That's exciting. You want to play against the best in the world," Taylor said during a media huddle on Thursday.

The anticipation is high as South Africa, the reigning Rugby World Cup champions, hold the top ranking in the world after their narrow 12-11 victory over New Zealand last October. Meanwhile, the All Blacks enter the Rugby Championship ranked third globally, looking to reclaim their dominance on the international stage.

As the All Blacks gear up for these crucial matches, the rugby world watches eagerly to see how these titans of the sport will fare against each other in what promises to be a thrilling series.