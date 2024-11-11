Welcome to Africanews

England rugby team gear up ahead of their clash against Springboks

England's George, catches the ball during a line out for the Autumn Nations series rugby union match between England and Australia, at Twickenham stadium, London, Nov. 9, 2024   -  
Ian Walton/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved
By Rédaction Africanews

United Kingdom

England trained at their Pennyhill Park facility in Surrey on Monday, as they prepare to take on South Africa at Twickenham on Saturday.

Steve Borthwick will be looking for a response from his side, following Autumn Nations Series losses to New Zealand and Australia.

The Wallabies' 42-37 victory at Allianz Stadium last Saturday was England’s fourth successive defeat – although three of those reverses have come against the All Blacks.

There is reason for optimism though, as the two most recent defeats have been narrow ones and England might have won both without much complaint from the opposition.

