Gaza war: At least 14 killed in Israeli strike on school

A new school reduced to rubble in western Gaza.

At least 14 people were killed Thursday when warplanes of the Israeli Defence forces targeted the Al-Shati Elementary Boys School.

Citing medical sources Palestinian news agency Wafa reported that over 20 people were injured in the strike. Adding that the school is affiliated with the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), and houses displaced Palestinians.

"They show no mercy to anyone. They show no mercy to anyone — not to adults, children, or the elderly. They kill us like rats or cockroaches," a mother said.

The Israeli military said the building was being used by Hamas to plan and execute attacks on Israel.

Since the start of the Israeli military campaign in the strip in the aftermath of the Hamas deadly October 7th attacks, at least 43,391 Palestinians have been killed.

Palestinian Women and children are believed to make up most of casualties.

Another 102,347 have been injured so far.

The United Nations said in September that around 85% of all schools in Gaza have been hit or damaged.