Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

UNRWA warns that Israel's ban on organisation could cost lives, as Gaza war rages on

FILE - Palestinians look at the destruction after an Israeli strike on a school run by UNRWA, the U.N. agency helping Palestinian refugees   -  
Copyright © africanews
Abdel Kareem Hana/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved.
By Rédaction Africanews

Gaza City

After Israel barred it from operating on Israeli soil, UNRWA, the U.N. agency helping Palestinian refugees, has warned that the move may come with a heavy cost for Palestinians.

Israel accuses UNRWA of being infiltrated by Hamas.

The organisation describes itself as a lifeline to Palestinians. UNRWA spokesperson, John Fowler, says 'What is lost is potentially the lives of the people in the Gaza Strip. Because we are the essential player in the humanitarian operation.'

'The population is on life support there, and if you unplug the machine, which we are, the consequences are kind of obvious. That’s the risk. In a broader sense, also in the West Bank, jobs are lost, clinics are closed, the level of well-being in the population that’s another concern,' he added.

UNRWA gives healthcare, emergency aid and education to millions of Palestinian refugees.

As the war in Gaza rages on, the humanitarian crisis is worsening, and these resources are becoming increasingly rare.

Aid groups warn there is no immediate replacement for UNRWA.

You may also like

Most read

You may also like

Most read

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..