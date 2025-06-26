UN chief warns of high number of armed conflicts

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres warned of the high number of armed conflicts in the world, and called on member states to remain committed to their responsibility to protect against violence.

"We are witnessing the highest number of armed conflicts since the end of the Second World War," Guterres said during a speech to the General Assembly marking the 20th anniversary of the U.N.'s Responsibility to Protect.

The Responsibility to Protect, or R2P, was adopted by the U.N. in 2005. Outlined in the World Summit Outcome Document, the principle calls on member states to protect their population from genocide, war crimes, ethnic cleansing and crimes against humanity.

“Twenty years on, the Responsibility to Protect remains an urgent necessity, a moral imperative, and an unfulfilled promise," Guterres said.

"Let us keep that promise. Let us deepen our commitment. Let us strengthen our cooperation. And let us make the prevention of atrocities and the protection of populations a permanent and universal practice.”