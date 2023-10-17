Victor Osimhen set to miss almost a month with hamstring injury

Nigerian striker from Naples Victor Osimhen injured his right thigh with his selection, the reigning Italian champion confirmed on Monday, and could be absent for a month.

“After his injury with his selection, Victor Osimhen underwent new examinations today (Monday) which revealed a medium-type lesion of the biceps femoris of the right thigh,” Napoli said in its press release.

“The striker has started his rehabilitation at the club’s training centre,” the text concludes, without giving further details.

According to Corriere delle Sport, Osimhen could be out for a month and miss Napoli's next four league and two Champions League matches until the next international break in mid-November.

The "masked striker" was injured on Friday during the friendly match between Nigeria and Saudi Arabia in Portimao (Algarve), in the south of Portugal, which ended with a 2-2 draw.

Osimhen, top scorer in Serie A when Napoli were crowned last season, scored six goals in the first eight days of the Italian Championship.

Napoli are in 5th place in the standings, seven lengths behind the leader, AC Milan, and their coach, Frenchman Rudy Garcia, is in the hot seat after conceding two defeats in the league, all at home.