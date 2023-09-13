Panic as aftershock shakes Moroccan village near quake epicentre

Rescue workers, villagers and journalists ran Wednesday (Sep.13) at the moment an aftershock is felt in the village of Imi N'Tala, near the epicentre of the earthquake that struck Morocco last week.

During the aftershock, a rock fell in the mountainous area, resulting in one person sustaining minor injuries.

In view of the scale of the disaster, the Moroccan authorities called on several foreign countries, including Spain, Great Britain, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, to send search and rescue teams.

The Red Cross, for its part, has launched an appeal for funds of around 100 million euros to support relief operations.

The earthquake devastated many homes in villages located in mountainous areas, some of which are very difficult to access, such as Ineghede, where eleven of its 200 inhabitants perished.