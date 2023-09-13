Welcome to Africanews

Earthquake in Morocco: King Mohammed VI visits the injured

September 12, 2023 shows Moroccan King Mohammed VI kissing the head of an injured  
By Rédaction Africanews

Morocco

King Mohammed VI visited the Marrakech university hospital on Tuesday. He visited the intensive care unit and the hospitalization unit for earthquake victims.

The earthquake that occurred last Friday left more than 2,900 dead and 5,600 injured. The king, who was being monitored for his health problems in France at the time of the tragedy, returned to his country.

Last Saturday, he chaired a meeting devoted to examining the situation and aid measures for the affected populations. Among the measures adopted, the installation of field hospitals to treat the wounded in isolated areas. Serious cases are transferred to Marrakech.

According to the head of government Aziz Akhannouch, solutions are being studied for the homeless.

Before leaving the Marrakech hospital center, King Mohammed VI donated blood and took a walkabout.

