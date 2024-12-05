Marrakech film festival: The story of the "Chikhates" or pure feminism

The Moroccan "chikhates," popular female singers, embody strength and freedom. Their prose, alternately melancholic and joyful, has always fascinated director Nabil Ayouch, who couldn’t resist creating Everybody Loves Touda after finding the perfect actress for the role.

Nabil Ayouch has often included "chikhates" in his work, portraying them as secondary characters in films like Horses of God and Razzia.

His inspiration for Everybody Loves Touda began when he discovered Nisrin Erradi, who plays Touda, the lead character, in his wife Maryam Touzani’s film Adam. Erradi, in Ayouch’s eyes, perfectly embodied the strength of the "chikhates." He explained: "I found her remarkable. She had the strength of character and all the qualities I was looking for in the actress to play this role. She inspired me to write and awakened my desire to finally make a film dedicated to these incredibly courageous women, who are powerful in their expression, in their art of 'Aïta,' and who have played an important role in the country’s history. This film is a way to pay tribute to them."

Nisrin Erradi, who plays Touda, revealed that she fully immersed herself in the role, which deeply moved her. So much so that she declined other projects for two years, focusing solely on Touda. She admitted it was difficult to leave the character behind.

The actress expressed her pride in representing these modern women, integral to Moroccan history: "At my core, I am a strong woman, and I love playing characters like that. The chikhates are strong women who need someone to tell their stories. I think I did justice to the role of a chikhate, amplifying their voices to be heard around the world," explained Nisrin Erradi.