Oscar nominations delayed due to California wildfires

The Oscar nominations are being pushed back almost a week from their original date amid the ongoing California wildfires. Nominations will now be announced on Jan. 23.

With fires still active in the Los Angeles area, the film academy extended the nominations voting period for its members through Friday. Originally, nominations were to be announced that morning.

The organisation that puts on the Oscars has also made the decision to cancel its annual nominees luncheon, an untelevised event best known for the “class photos” it produces annually.

The Scientific and Technical Awards, previously set for Feb. 18, will be rescheduled later.

The 97th Oscars will still happen on March 2, at the Dolby Theatre, with a live television broadcast on ABC.