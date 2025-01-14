Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Oscar nominations delayed due to California wildfires

Oscar nominations delayed due to California wildfires
An Oscar statue appears outside the Dolby Theatre for the 87th Academy Awards in Los Angeles on Feb. 21, 2015.   -  
Copyright © africanews
Matt Sayles/Matt Sayles/Invision/AP
By Rédaction Africanews

and AP

USA

The Oscar nominations are being pushed back almost a week from their original date amid the ongoing California wildfires. Nominations will now be announced on Jan. 23.

With fires still active in the Los Angeles area, the film academy extended the nominations voting period for its members through Friday. Originally, nominations were to be announced that morning.

The organisation that puts on the Oscars has also made the decision to cancel its annual nominees luncheon, an untelevised event best known for the “class photos” it produces annually.

The Scientific and Technical Awards, previously set for Feb. 18, will be rescheduled later.

The 97th Oscars will still happen on March 2, at the Dolby Theatre, with a live television broadcast on ABC.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..