Madame Tusauds Hollywood unveils Viola Davis' wax figure

Viola Davis said she felt like she was “in a dream” when she visited Madame Tussauds to see her wax figure before its official reveal. The EGOT winner is known for her roles in film and television including "Fences," The Woman King,” “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom," “The Help,” and “ How To Get Away With Murder.”

She made history as the youngest person and first African American to earn the prestigious EGOT – an Academy Award, an Emmy Award and Tony Award. The Madame Tussauds creative team, including sculptors, colorists, hairdressers, and stylists, took approximately 200 measurements and photographs to accurately depict Davis.

The new figure is dressed in the red Giorgio Armani Privé gown she wore to the 2017 Oscars, where she won the Best Supporting Actress award for her role in “Fences.”