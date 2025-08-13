Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

This Is Culture

this-is-culture

Beyoncé wins first Emmy ahead of Primetime ceremony

Beyoncé, left, receives the Innovator Award at the iHeartRadio Music Awards on April 1, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.   -  
Copyright © africanews
AP Photo
By Rédaction Africanews

Beyoncé

Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, her legal name, was listed as one of a half dozen people on a team that won outstanding costumes for a variety, nonfiction or reality show for "Beyoncé Bowl,” her Western-themed halftime show on Netflix’s Christmas NFL game between the Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans.

The show in her hometown of Houston brought the live debut of songs from her “Cowboy Carter” album.

The special Emmy is Beyoncé's first. She has been nominated for 10 others without a victory. And it takes her halfway to an EGOT with her 35 Grammys. She still needs a Tony and an Oscar to complete the quartet.

The award was among a handful of so-called juried Emmys announced Tuesday that are determined outside the regular voting process and given out by committees, with no official nominees. They are usually highly technical — several involve individual elements of the animation process — and rarely go to famous names. They are announced in advance and handed out at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards ceremony next month.

Beyoncé is also nominated for best variety special as a producer of “Beyoncé Bowl" and for best direction of a variety special. Her husband, Jay-Z, is competing against her as an executive producer of Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl halftime show.

You may also like

Most read

You may also like

Most read

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..