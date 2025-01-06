Zoe Saldaña embraces her creative calling at the Golden Globes

At the 82nd Golden Globes, Zoe Saldaña shone not just for her win as Best Supporting Actress for Emilia Pérez but for her heartfelt reflection on her artistry and commitment to creativity. The Avatar and Guardians of the Galaxy star shared an emotional insight into her journey as an artist during the post-award press interactions.

"I'm just, you know, I'm 46," Saldaña began, candidly reflecting on a moment of doubt a few years ago. "I was sort of thinking about plan Bs like, do I go into a homestead and start planning a garden, baking goods, and becoming the sexiest soccer mom in my mind? But the truth is, I'm an artist through and through, and I need to create every day."

Her speech highlighted the intimate relationship between her creative expression and her sense of purpose. "If not, I just don't know what I can do. I don't know why I'm here. And that's how my loved ones can get the best of me , when I am allowed to create."

Saldaña expressed deep gratitude to directors who trust her talents, including Jacques Audiard, the filmmaker behind Emilia Pérez. "After conversations, auditions, and promises that I can do something, they really decide to bet on me. And it works," she said.

She also revealed the impact of ongoing support from legendary collaborators. While attending the Globes, Saldaña received a message from Avatar director James Cameron, who is currently in New Zealand editing Avatar: Fire and Ash. "After all these years, he believes in me," she said. "That nourishes my desire to continue growing as an artist."

Before the year’s top films and TV shows were celebrated at the 2025 Golden Globe Awards, Viola Davis was presented with the esteemed Cecil B. DeMille Award.

The 59-year-old actress received the honor during the Golden Gala: A Celebration of Excellence, held on Friday, January 3, at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. Named after the legendary director, the award recognizes exceptional contributions to the entertainment industry.