Jamie Foxx celebrates Black talent in new documentary

At the LA premiere of documentary series "Number One on the Call Sheet," actor Jamie Foxx looked back on his 2023 hospital treatment and said that "every prayer counted" during his recovery. "Man, it was almost that thing was almost... The thing was almost a wrap. I was like, 'Oh man,' said the star of his stroke treatment, after a brain bleed.

"And now to be able to have these moments you cherish more. I'm going to tell you what it's like. You ever take a picture on your cell phone? You hit that first filter and the thing brighten up? That's the way everything look right now." Foxx has joined forces with Kevin Hart to celebrate Black men and women in Hollywood in “Number One on the Call Sheet.”

The two-part documentary follows the ups and downs of some of Hollywood’s biggest stars and the adversities they had to overcome throughout their careers before landing their leading roles. Foxx says a film like this is important because it inspires young Black actors who aspire to follow in their heroes' footsteps. He walked the purple carpet Wednesday night in Los Angeles to promote the film. "I stay out of all of it, but they're trying to erase the history and the all it.

Look, man, we wanted to leave this for that young, Black kid, young Black girl and say, 'Man, look at your peers. Look what you can achieve. And that's what it's about," said Foxx. "Sometimes people get in a narrative of like, 'Why are y'all saying that? Why are you saying Latino? Why are you saying Black? Because we're proud. And we're trying to raise these kids so they can have a different image of what life is." It premieres March 28 on Apple TV+.