Hollywood honors Andre Braugher at premiere of "The Residence"

Hollywood stars and creators came together to pay tribute to the late Andre Braugher at the Los Angeles premiere of Shondaland and Netflix's latest series, "The Residence." Braugher, a revered actor known for his depth and artistry, had been cast as White House Chief Usher A.B. Wynter in the murder mystery series before his passing from lung cancer in December 2023.

Shonda Rhimes, the show’s executive producer, emphasized the importance of honoring Braugher’s legacy. "His work has spanned such breadth and depth and time. What he's accomplished was so amazing. And to have him on our show was like an honor for all of us," Rhimes said. She added that ensuring a fitting tribute in his absence was an emotional yet necessary process for the team.

Braugher had already filmed several episodes before his passing, and actor Giancarlo Esposito stepped in to reshoot his early scenes. Esposito admitted it was a challenging decision, given his admiration for Braugher. "To step in for someone as iconic as he was, but one who I had a personal relationship with, was a difficult decision to make. And how could I let go of my friendship, my memory, and all of that and render the character to be who I thought the character should be? And then I realized that Andre was still with us. And if I allowed myself to honor him in playing this character, all would be well. And that's the way it turned out," Esposito shared.

Uzo Aduba, who stars in "The Residence" as detective Cordelia Cupp, also reflected on Braugher’s impact***. "He's one of our greatest actors. In my opinion, he's always been exceptional, with an impressive ability both artistically and technically. It was a true joy,"*** she said.

Rhimes confirmed that the series will pay tribute to Braugher at the end of its eight-episode run. According to Deadline, a card memorializing the late actor will be featured in the final episode as a heartfelt acknowledgment of his contributions.

"The Residence" is a comedic whodunit set in the White House, where Aduba’s detective character is tasked with solving a murder. The series boasts a star-studded cast, including Randall Park and Susan Kelechi Watson. Rhimes expressed her enthusiasm for Aduba leading the show, saying, "When we came upon the idea of Uzo, everybody got excited immediately because she's the perfect person. I also think we need to see smart, talented women doing their thing at any point in time, and to have a woman who looks like Uzo, who looks like so many of us in the world, was also just wonderful."

"The Residence" premieres on Netflix on March 20, promising intrigue, humor, and a heartfelt tribute to one of television’s most respected actors, Andre Braugher.