Hamish Bowles curates 53 fashion treasures at Marrakech museum

Renowned fashion journalist Hamish Bowles has unveiled his personal collection at the Yves Saint Laurent Museum in Marrakech.

The exhibition features 55 pieces that showcase the iconic designer's work over the decades.

These garments hold significant meaning for Bowles, as they are part of his own collection.

He has curated 53 selected items for display, ranging from elegant dresses to intricately embroidered jackets.

Bowles has admired the French designer since he was just ten years old, and his passion for collecting these pieces has only grown since then.

The collection reflects various seasons and decades, including pieces from Saint Laurent's time at Christian Dior from 1958 to 1960, as well as his own fashion house.

As the Creative Director at Large for The World of Interiors and Global Editor at Large for Vogue, Bowles is a highly respected figure in the fashion world.

He notes, "If someone looks at a collection like this today, they might be attracted to elements from the '60s or '80s. It resonates with contemporary women who find something timeless that they can wear now."

The exhibition illustrates Yves Saint Laurent's lasting impact on the fashion industry through the years.

From the classic styles of the 1950s to the daring fashions of the '70s and '80s, the variety on display emphasizes the designer's skill with colour and materials.

One standout piece is a silk faille evening dress from the spring-summer 1958 collection, exemplifying Saint Laurent’s meticulous attention to detail and the harmonious blend of luxury and simplicity.

Bowles remarks, "Saint Laurent was truly a master of color. He had books filled with samples, including a black book showcasing hundreds of black fabrics, each with subtle tonal variations."

Bowles expresses admiration for the exceptional color sense displayed in the exhibition.

The showcase highlights the beauty of design through each item, featuring everything from intricately embroidered jackets to elegant silk and chiffon dresses.

Although Yves Saint Laurent passed away in 2008, his creations continue to influence modern sophistication.

Bowles appreciates the variety in contemporary design, seeing it as a significant advantage.

"Fashion today is thrilling. There are remarkable developments in Africa and across various nations. In Asia, Europe, and America, we have a vast array of diverse perspectives to explore. It's a remarkable era for fashion," he notes.

“Yves Saint Laurent: The Hamish Bowles Collection” will be on display from January 31, 2025, to January 4, 2026.

This exhibition allows attendees to experience unique designs that showcase Yves Saint Laurent's impact on the fashion industry.