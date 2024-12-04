Marrakech Film Festival: Moroccan artists honored

Currently underway in Morocco, the Marrakech International Film Festival provides many filmmakers with the chance to premiere their films and observe the reactions of cinema industry professionals.

Moroccan director Daoud Aoulad-Syad, known for his feature films such as Adieu Forain (1998) and En Attendant Pasolini (2007), proudly presented The Blue Lake, shot in the heart of the Moroccan desert.

The film tells the story of Youssef, a 12-year-old blind orphan who is gifted a camera, sparking his desire to photograph his surroundings and embark on an adventure to find and capture an image of a mythical blue lake in the desert.

"I met Swiss blind individuals who came to the region for a trek near Lake Iriqui in the Moroccan desert. I wondered how these blind people could come here to walk, and among them, there was a photographer. Thanks to him, I came up with the idea, and from that moment, we wrote the script. Casting the actors was straightforward as I worked with seasoned theater professionals, but the biggest challenge was selecting the child actor. I didn’t want to cast a sighted child to play a blind role. Surrounded by real actors, the child integrated well, but it took time. I believe the result is successful," explained the Moroccan filmmaker.

The 21st edition’s artistic director, Rémi Bonhomme, also paid tribute to renowned Moroccan actress Naïma Elmcherqui, who passed away on October 5, 2024, at the age of 81.

A towering figure in Moroccan cinema, theater, and television, Elmcherqui left an indelible mark on the nation’s artistic scene.

Her daughter, journalist Yasmine Khayat, expressed both pride and emotion while accepting the award in her late mother’s honor: "Grieving will take its time—such is life—but at the same time, we feel a sense of communion from the film community to honor her memory, particularly her commitment to theater, cinema, and Moroccan arts. Her social engagement will also be celebrated tonight. She worked tirelessly to promote the empowerment of Moroccan women, youth, and children. She was a UNICEF ambassador and always did what was necessary," said Khayat.

The Marrakech International Film Festival continues in the city until December 7, 2024.