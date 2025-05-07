Charity helps Sudanese separated by war to locate and reunite with loved ones

Under the shade of a tree in Omdurman, Munzir waits.A bullet shattered his leg and two years of war have kept him from home.

He’s one of thousands displaced: wounded, undocumented, and forgotten.

This camp, Osman Makkawi, has become a shelter of last resort.

Run by a small Sudanese charity called Resilience, it offers more than food or medicine. It gives people like Munzir a chance to reconnect with the lives they lost.

Mohamed Al-Fatih, Head of Charity at Resilience says: “Our statistics say 286 (reunited people) are back.”

Mohamed Al-Fatih leads the mission and through a Facebook post, he tracked down Munzir’s uncle.

A tip has come through that his mother is still in southern Khartoum.

Despite the risks, they’re going to find her.

On the way, roads are littered with the wreckage of war, families passing the ruins of their own lives.

But ahead, something waits. Munzir reaches the gate.

It’s unfamiliar. Scarred by absence and conflict, he knocks.

Seconds stretch. Then, a child appears, who runs to rally other family members.

The door opens and with it, two years of pain and fear flood out. Khadija hasn’t seen her son since the war began.

And other family members gather too, like the aunt who helped raise him, the neighbours who feared he was lost. One by one, they line up ready to greet him.

This community, once fractured, is now beginning to mend.

Tears are wiped, but the scars remain. The war has taken much, but not everything. Munzir is now home.

Amid the destruction of this war, moments like this offer hope.

One return means one reunion in a country where many are still waiting.