Ugandan church breaks Guinness World Record after clapping for over 3 hours

A church in Uganda has achieved a notable feat by setting a new Guinness World Record for the longest applause.

The members of Phaneroo Ministries church in Uganda's capital, Kampala, gathered for an event called "Clap For Jesus" to celebrate the church's ninth anniversary.

The congregation clapped for a total of 3 hours 16 minutes, maintaining an average sound level of 88.5 dB. For the attempt to be valid, they had to remain above 80 dB for the entire duration.

During this event, 926 participants clapped continuously for three hours and 16 minutes. To make it an official Guinness World Record, “they had to remain above 80 dB for the entire duration.” Guinness World Records said in a statement.

Grace Lubega, the leader of the church, explained that the purpose of "Clap For Jesus" was to bring people together in a spirit of thanksgiving and celebration. The event was a lively affair, with stewards ensuring that participants kept clapping without any breaks.

The achievement was not only witnessed by those present in the hall but also livestreamed for a wider audience. Observers from Uganda's standards agency and the national basketball governing body closely monitored the event to ensure its legitimacy.

In doing so, the Ugandan church surpassed the previous record of two hours and five minutes, which was held by Clark Stevens and The Festival of Awesomeness in the United Kingdom in 2019.

This incredible display of unity and celebration has now earned the Phaneroo Ministries church a well-deserved place in the Guinness World Records.