Ugandan leader asks churches, mosques to block 'strangers'

Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni has spoken out about the importance of staying alert due to terrorism threats.

He's urging all Ugandans to be cautious when it comes to their places of worship and places for fun.

In a TV speech to the nation, President Museveni advised everyone not to let unfamiliar people enter their churches and mosques. If you see someone strange, tell the police about it.

He said, "Don't let anyone you don't know into your church or mosque. If strangers want to enter, ask them questions, keep them away, and let the police know."

He also mentioned hotels and lodges, saying they should take down the information of people who stay there. Make sure they show you their ID cards with their pictures on them.

President Museveni wants everyone to stay calm despite the threats from the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) militants. He assured people that the security forces are actively searching for them.

This comes after the police in Uganda stopped a bomb attack at a church in Kampala and found five more explosives the following day. So, it's crucial to stay vigilant to keep everyone safe.