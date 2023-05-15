Welcome to Africanews

Nigeria’s Hilda Baci breaks Guinness world record for longest cooking time

Chef Hilda Baci   -  
Copyright © africanews
@HildaBacci_
By Rédaction Africanews

with Agencies

Nigeria

Nigerian chef, Hilda Bassey Effiong, popularly known as Hilda Buci has broken the Guinness World Record for longest cooking hours.

Hilda broke the record which was previously held by Indian chef, Lata Tondon on Monday morning at 7:45 am.

Tondon had made meals for 87 hours, 45 minutes and 00 seconds.

However, as of the time of filing this report, Hilda has cooked for 88 hours, 19 minutes.

She aims to cook for 96 hours.

She is expected to complete the task at 5pm on Monday.

The chef has been getting massive support, especially from Nigerians, celebrities and politicians in the country.

Nollywood actor, Charles Okocha; actress, Kate Henshaw; singer, Tiwa Savage; media personality, Enioluwa, and many others appeared at the event.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu also visited the venue on Sunday to cheer up Baci.

Baci is not new to cooking competitions, she was a participant in the maiden edition of the Jollof Face-off Competition in 2021. The talented chef made Nigeria proud by winning the competition and walking away with a grand prize of $5000.

