World Bank resumes Uganda loans after anti-gay law freeze

Two years after halting funding to Uganda, the World Bank is reversing its position and lifting a freeze on loans to the East African nation.

The freeze was originally imposed in 2023, following Uganda’s enactment of one of the world’s harshest anti-LGBTQ laws. The legislation includes provisions for the death penalty in cases involving certain same-sex acts, sparking international condemnation and prompting the World Bank to suspend new lending to the country.

Since the law came into effect, rights groups report that hundreds of LGBTQ Ugandans have been evicted from their homes, subjected to violence, or arrested due to their identity.

Despite continued concern from human rights advocates, the World Bank now says it is prepared to resume funding. In a statement, the Bank said it has developed “mitigation measures” designed to ensure that its projects do not harm or discriminate against LGBTQ people.

The decision is already drawing scrutiny from rights organizations, who question whether the safeguards will be enough to protect vulnerable communities under Uganda’s current legal environment.