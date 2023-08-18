Returning Mbappe set to partner Dembele against Toulouse

Reinstated in the PSG first-team after a long struggle with management, Kylian Mbappé is set to make his first L1 start of the season at Toulouse on Saturday (Matchday 2), while Marseille, knocked out of the UEFA Champions League, will try to lick their wounds at Metz on Friday.

Mbappe: A long awaited comeback

The captain of Les Bleus, long sidelined from training due to a contractual dispute with his managers, was the big absentee on the opening day of the championship, and Paris was able to measure the influence of its star on its game by conceding a sad draw at the Parc des Princes against Lorient (0-0). But reconciliation is clearly underway between the two parties, and the Parisian striker's return to the first team comes at just the right time for PSG, in search of their first win in Toulouse.

All eyes will be on the Bondy prodigy, but there will also be another attraction at the Stadium, as Ousmane Dembélé, one of the French champions' star recruits this summer, is also set to start for his new club on Saturday.

Both good news for coach Luis Enrique, who will be able to count on the two 2018 world champions to bolster an attacking sector that has been lacklustre until now, and which is in the process of being rebuilt following the departures of Neymar and Lionel Messi.