Niger's coup leaders say they will prosecute deposed President Mohamed Bazoum for 'high treason'

Niger's President Mohamed Bazoum walks past Republican Guards before a working lunch with French President Emmanuel Macron Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023 at the Elysee Palace in Pari   -  
Copyright © africanews
Michel Euler/Copyright 2023 The AP. All rights reserved.
By Rédaction Africanews

and Agencies

Niger

Niger's mutinous soldiers said they will prosecute deposed President Mohamed Bazoum for "high treason" and undermining state security, in an announcement hours after the junta said they were open to dialogue with West African nations to resolve the mounting regional crisis.

If found guilty, Bazoum could face the death penalty, according to Niger´s penal code.

Spokesman Col. Maj. Amadou Abdramane said on state television Sunday night that the military regime had "gathered the necessary evidence to prosecute before competent national and international authorities the ousted president and his local and foreign accomplices for high treason and for undermining the internal and external security of Niger."

The announcement said high-ranking West African politicians and "their international mentors" have made false allegations and attempted to derail a peaceful solution to the crisis in order to justify a military intervention. 

It said Bazoum was being charged following his exchanges with these people. The statement did not identify specific Western countries and did not specify a date for the trial.

