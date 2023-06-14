Mali's Goïta discusses security and economic relations with Putin

The head of Mali's junta, Colonel Assimi Goïta, and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed security and economic relations between the two countries, their services reported on Wednesday.

During this meeting, "at the initiative of the Malian side", the two leaders paid "particular attention" to trade and economic relations, including the delivery of cereals, fertilizers and fuel by Russia to Mali, the Kremlin said in a press release.

Colonel Goïta, according to the Kremlin, "thanked Vladimir Putin for the humanitarian aid provided, as well as for the help given to ensure security, neutralize the terrorist threat and stabilize the situation" in his country, which is poor and landlocked and has been plunged into a deep multiform crisis since 2012.

In 2022, Colonel Goïta and the junta that took power by force in August 2020 broke off the old alliance against the jihadists with France and turned militarily and politically to Russia.

"Very satisfied with my telephone conversation with @KremlinRussia_E Vladimir @Putin," Colonel Goïta wrote on his official Twitter account.

"We had direct and sincere exchanges on subjects of common interest and on our desire to strengthen our diplomatic, economic and security relations," he said.