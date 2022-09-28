How did African teams do in their friendlies ahead of the Qatar World Cup?

Preparations for the November Football World Cup are not going smoothly for all African teams.

Friendly matches were held on Tuesday, September 27, as part of the Qatar World Cup preparations. The international tournament is set to kick off on November 20.

Cameroon suffered a second defeat in less than a week. The Indomitable lions were beaten by South Korea 0 - 1 at Seoul World Cup Stadium in South Korea.

After the Super Sonny's tie with Costa Rica, the South Korean were happy to end their last friendly match on a positive note. On Friday it is the Uzbek squad who defeated the Cameroonians 2 - 0.

In Vienna (Austria) on Tuesday, Senegal was held in check by Iran. Aliou Cisse's men did not open the score, but benefited from a goal by Iranian Morteza Pouraliganji in the 55th minute.

Azmoun scored for Iran in the 64th minute enabling his team to end the match on a draw (1-1) against the Teranga Lions.

Ghana won 1-0 against Nicaragua. Fatawu Issahaku scored for the Black Stars during the first half played at the Estadio Francisco Artés Carrasco in Lorca.

And Tunisia, was atomized by Brazil at the Parc des Princes (France) 5 goals to 1.

Morocco held Paraguay in check at the Benito Villamarin stadium in Seville after its victory against Chile (2-0) last Friday.

World Cup final draw

Five African teams have gained places in groups A, D, F, G and H. Cameroon, Ghana, Morocco, Senegal and Tunisia.

The African champions will evolve in group A. Senegal will face hosts, Qatar, the Netherlands and Ecuador.

In Group D, Tunisia will be playing against defending champions, France and Denmark plus Australia.

In Group F, Morocco faces a battle against Canada, Belgium and Croatia.

Cameroon will face record holder Brazil in Group G as well as Switzerland and Serbia.