Sudanese refugees in Chad face challenges in education

The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) says Sudanese refugees and their hosts in Chad face challenges in delivering education

Assaniah Ahmad Hussein,is a psychologist by tranning but she now teaches at the Alnour primary School – one of two schools in the camp – leading a class of more than 100 children aged between 5 and 7.

“When I teach future generations, even if I don't get a financial reward, my reward comes from God. I teach, I remember a lot of what I have learned, and it helps me support teachers and students " she said.

She attaches great importance to learning, which she sees as a bulwark against conflict and extremism.

“I see some students in this school suffer from psychological trauma and family problems. During class, I can help them deal with what they are going through,” Assaniah added.

Originally from Gnouri in the Darfur region of Sudan, Assaniah arrived in Kouchagine-Moura just over two years ago with her husband and son after fleeing intercommunal violence. She is optimistic about her future.

"What is essential for me is to further my higher education, get my master’s, and study even further to equip and develop myself. That will make me very happy. This will allow me to help people in need."

For Assaniah, the construction of new classrooms is the top priority. “While trees provide shade, they are not as effective at protecting students during the rainy season,” she says.

Around 400,000 Darfur refugees have lived in Chad since the conflict began nearly two decades ago. Kouchagine-Moura camp hosts around 14,000 Sudanese refugees who have fled clashes in Darfur since February 2020