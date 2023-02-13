Ugandan university bans cameras at graduation ceremony

The management of Makerere University, one of Africa’s most prestigious universities has banned students and parents from bringing cell phones at the 73rd graduation which starts today, Monday, February 13th at Freedom Square, inside the main campus in Kampala.

According to the chairperson of the Ceremonies Committee Prof Patrick Mangeni; among items barred from the venue include; mobile phones, cameras and video cameras, dangerous weapons (such as guns), chemicals, alcohol, Cigarettes, canned foods and drinks, Bottled drinks, back bags, lighters, glasses and knives.

No reason was given for the ban.

A total of 13,221 students are scheduled to graduate, with each allowed to invite only two guests.

According to the official programme seen by this website, the graduation will kickstart with students from the colleges of Natural Sciences, Health Sciences as well as School of Law on Monday.

Tomorrow (Tuesday), Students from the colleges of Education and External Studies, Agriculture and Environmental Sciences will graduate;

While students from the colleges of Business and Management Sciences, Computing and Information Sciences, and Veterinary Medicine, Animal Resources and Bio-Security will graduate on Wednesday.

On Thursday, Makerere University Business School will graduate their students in the various disciplines and the graduation will close on Friday with students from colleges of Humanities and Social Sciences, Engineering, Design, Arts and Technology, local media has reported.

First Lady Janet Museveni, who is also the minister of basic education, is expected to grace the occasion.