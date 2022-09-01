Serena William's brilliant victory in the 2nd round of her farewell tour

Tennis
Serena Williams has eliminated No. 2 seed Anett Kontaveit 7-6 (4), 2-6, 6-2 in the U.S. Open's second round to ensure that the 23-time Grand Slam champion will play at least one more singles match.
The 40-year-old Williams has hinted this will be the last tournament of her illustrious career.
Williams missed about a year of action before returning to the tour in late June at Wimbledon.
She lost in the first round there and was 1-3 in 2022 entering the U.S. Open, where she is 2-0 so far this week.
She beat Danka Kovinic in the first round before following that up against Kontaveit on Wednesday night in front of a full house at Arthur Ashe Stadium..
She will play Ajla Tomljanovic, a 29-year-old Australian who is ranked 46th, for a spot in the fourth round. They have never played each other.
