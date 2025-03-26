Egyptian entrepreneur merges luxury sports cars and boats

An Egyptian entrepreneur has designed watercraft that resemble luxury cars, making it feel like driving on water has become possible. The jetcars cater to people looking for adrenaline-fueled aquatic adventure. "We managed to make them in shapes that are very similar to the real (luxury) cars," said Karim Amin, the founder and owner of Jetcar Kromh.

What started out as a simple project in 2019 with a $50,000 capital and a small workshop has turned into a growing business. Almost 1,000 jetcars have been sold to customers in more than 70 countries. The price tag on the floating vehicles ranges from $17,000 to $40,000, depending on the type of engine used.

The jetcars are customizable and their outer body is designed according to customers' preferences. The floating vehicles can be fitted with an electric motors, giving customers a more eco-friendly option. Amin said he is always open to testing out new ideas and making adjustments to the jetcar.

The next step for Amin is to launch a version of the watercraft that can also be used on roads. Most of materials that are used in manufacturing the jetcars are produced locally, except for the engine and some of the accessories.