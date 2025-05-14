UN raises alarm over Egypt’s proposed criminal procedure code

The United Nations Human Rights Office has voiced serious concerns over Egypt’s proposed amendments to its Code of Criminal Procedure, calling for greater transparency and alignment with international human rights standards as the legislation awaits presidential approval.

Speaking in Geneva on Tuesday, UN Human Rights Office spokesperson Thameen Al-Kheetan highlighted several troubling elements of the draft law, which was recently approved by Egypt’s House of Representatives. “We have raised concerns over provisions of the law that will grant public prosecutors broad discretionary powers related to pre-trial detention, interception of communications, and travel bans,” Al-Kheetan said.

The proposed changes also risk undermining fundamental legal safeguards, particularly the right to effective legal representation and accountability for public officials, the UN spokesperson added. “The law would also provide for other measures adversely impacting the right to effective legal representation, and on accountability for the conduct of public officials,” he warned.

Adding to the concerns, Al-Kheetan pointed out that last-minute amendments were reportedly made to the legislation before it was submitted to President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi for final approval—yet these changes have not been made public. “This lack of legislative transparency is deeply concerning,” he said.

The UN Human Rights Office urged the Egyptian president to reconsider the bill with a critical eye. “We call on the President of Egypt to carefully review the proposed Criminal Procedure Code in light of these concerns, to ensure it fully complies with Egypt’s international human rights obligations,” the spokesperson said.

Egypt has faced growing scrutiny in recent years over its judicial and security practices, particularly regarding prolonged pre-trial detention and limits on civil liberties. If signed into law in its current form, the new criminal code could intensify such criticism and further restrict civic space in the country.