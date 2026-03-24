Ghana leads UN effort to acknowledg slave trade as crime against humanity

Ghana is calling for global support at the United Nations for a draft resolution that would recognize the transatlantic slave trade as the gravest crime against humanity. The move is aimed at strengthening ongoing conversations around reparations and historical accountability.

Speaking ahead of the proposal, Ghana’s Permanent Representative, Samuel Yao Kumah, urged member states to see the resolution as a step toward acknowledging the full scale and lasting impact of one of history’s most devastating systems.

Kumah addressed concerns that such language could be interpreted as placing one atrocity above others. He rejected that view, explaining that the resolution is not about comparing suffering or creating a legal hierarchy among crimes against humanity. Instead, he said it seeks to identify a historical system that reshaped the modern world and continues to influence global inequalities.

He emphasized that atrocities such as genocide, apartheid, and colonial violence remain clearly condemned under international law. The focus, he said, is on recognition rather than comparison.

For Ghana, the resolution represents an effort to confront history honestly while helping to build a foundation for broader discussions on justice and reparative measures.

Kumah also stressed that supporting the resolution should not be seen as an act of accusation, but as one of shared responsibility. Acknowledging the past, he said, reflects a commitment to dignity, equality, and truth.

Between 1501 and 1867, more than 13 million Africans were forcibly taken across the Atlantic, torn from their homes, families, and futures. The effects of that history continue to shape the world today.