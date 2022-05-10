Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

Sport

sport

Morocco to host African Champions League final

Morocco to host African Champions League final
This picture shows the trophy prior to the draw of the Confederation of African Football's (CAF)   -  
Copyright © africanews
MOHAMED EL-SHAHED/AFP or licensors
By Rédaction Africanews

with AFP

Morocco

Morocco will play host to the final of the 2022 caf champions league on May 30, a Confederation of African Football (CAF) official confirmed on Tuesday.

This is after Senegal withdrew its bid to host the game.

"CAF received offers from Senegal and Morocco and, after the subsequent withdrawal of the Senegalese offer, Morocco was awarded the organising rights," the spokesman said.

CAF did not specify the city that would host the game.

Egypt's Al Ahly, ten-time African champions, won the final of the previous edition last July against South Africa's Kaizer Chiefs (3-0) at Casablanca's Mohammed-V stadium.

The decision to hold a second consecutive Champions League final in Morocco will not sit well with the defending champions, who are likely to face Moroccan club Wydad Casablanca in the final.

Al Ahly, hoping to reach the final and claim a third consecutive title, had last weekend asked CAF president Patrice Motsepe to host the final in a neutral country, but to no avail.

In the first leg of the semi-finals last weekend, Wydad beat Petro Luanda 3-1 in Angola, while Al Ahly won 4-0 at home in Cairo against Entente de Setif of Algeria.

The return matches are scheduled in Casablanca and Algiers this Friday and Saturday.

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..