Morocco to host African Champions League final

Morocco will play host to the final of the 2022 caf champions league on May 30, a Confederation of African Football (CAF) official confirmed on Tuesday.

This is after Senegal withdrew its bid to host the game.

"CAF received offers from Senegal and Morocco and, after the subsequent withdrawal of the Senegalese offer, Morocco was awarded the organising rights," the spokesman said.

CAF did not specify the city that would host the game.

Egypt's Al Ahly, ten-time African champions, won the final of the previous edition last July against South Africa's Kaizer Chiefs (3-0) at Casablanca's Mohammed-V stadium.

The decision to hold a second consecutive Champions League final in Morocco will not sit well with the defending champions, who are likely to face Moroccan club Wydad Casablanca in the final.

Al Ahly, hoping to reach the final and claim a third consecutive title, had last weekend asked CAF president Patrice Motsepe to host the final in a neutral country, but to no avail.

In the first leg of the semi-finals last weekend, Wydad beat Petro Luanda 3-1 in Angola, while Al Ahly won 4-0 at home in Cairo against Entente de Setif of Algeria.

The return matches are scheduled in Casablanca and Algiers this Friday and Saturday.