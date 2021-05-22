African Champions League semi-final qualifiers to be known tonight

The four qualifiers for the semi-finals of the African Champions League will be known Saturday night.

The Algerians of Belouizdad have a strong chance to be part of this final four, after having crashed Esperance of Tunis by 2-0 in the first leg. However, Algeria will have to be wary of the four-time winners of the competition.

Serbian coach Manoljovic has a clear message. For him there’s no way his team is content to defend, they will have to score to avoid any suspense.

"All staff and the players can't have a 0-0 on our minds. We want to win the game and I hope the players will also be very strong, emotional and (strong) psychologically because it's a very hard game'', said Belouizdad head coach, Zoran Manojlovic.

Another North African derby decisive for a place in the last four, Wydad Casablanca, semi-finalists in the last edition, hosts Mouloudia a week after the 1-1 draw in Algiers.

In search of a third African crown, after those of 1992 and 2017, the Red and White start as favorites but remain focused like their Moroccan international defender Salaheddine Saidi.

"We will have an important and decisive match, the match will not be easy, usually, like these Maghrebins derby, always know a lot of competition, I think, the result of the first leg match can make our task a little easier, but on condition if we would play our role as we should", Saidi said.

In case of qualification, Wydad would face Kaizer Chiefs of Soweto in the semi-finals.

The South Africans have little to fear from Tanzanian Simba, who were swept aside 4-0 in the first round.

Mamelodi Sundowns, on the other hand, have a tough challenge ahead of them: to come back from a two-goal deficit to the reigning African champions, Al Ahly of Egypt, led by their former coach Pitso Mosimane.