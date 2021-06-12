Africa Cup of Nations: Benin and Sierra Leone to play qualifier

The final Africa Cup of Nations qualifier between Sierra Leone and Benin will be played.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport issued a final ruling on the match confirming that the game should go ahead rather than be awarded as a win to Benin.

The two sides will meet on Monday to play a decisive qualifying match.

Last March, the Benin squirrels refused to play the match following the questionable positive Covid results of five of their best players after tests carried out on their arrival in Freetown in Sierra Leone.

Because the Freetown stadium does not meet the required standards to host the Nations Cup Group L decider, the match will be played in Conakry in Guinea.

The match will decide the final place at next year's delayed Nations Cup finals. For Benin, a draw will be enough to secure their place.