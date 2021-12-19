FIFA Arab Cup: Algeria beats Tunisia in 2021 final

Algerian football fans celebrated their victory in the 2021 FIFA Arab Cup finals.

Algeria defeated Tunisia by scoring two extra time goals to lift the FIFA Arab cup trophy at the Al Bayt Stadium in Qatar on Saturday in a tight competition between the two northern African giants.

Fans who watched the match from this coffee shop here in the country’s capital could not hide their joy.

The fans congratulated the Algerian national team for the victory adding "…we still have the world cup, god willing we will qualify,… "

"Thank you to you national team, you have honored us, next step the world cup god willing! Thank you!"

The goals, by substitute Amr Sayoud and Yacine Brahimi, gave Algeria the last-minute lead, adding the Arab crown to the Africa Cup of Nations title Algeria won in 2019, which it is set to defend in Cameroon next month.

Sayoud, 31, made his international debut in Algeria's opening game of the tournament but did not play again until coming on just past the hour mark in the final.

His 99th-minute shot gave Tunisia goalkeeper Mouez Hassen no chance and turned Sayoud into an instant national hero.

Brahimi scored on a breakaway with the last kick of the game as Tunisia pushed everyone up for a last-gasp corner and he raced away unchecked after the ball was cleared by the Algeria defence.

Algeria beat hosts Qatar to secure their place in the final, while Tunisia beat favourites Egypt to get through.