Al Ahly SC and RS Berkane get set for CAF Super Cup v RS Berkane

Egypt's Al Ahly and Morocco's RS Berkane spoke to the media on Thursday ahead of their CAF Super Cup clash in Doha on Friday.

The match is contested annually between the winners of the continent's two club competitions - the CAF Champions League and the CAF Confederations Cup.

Al Ahly won their ninth Champions League title in 2020, defeating Zamalek - while RS Berkane edged Pyramids FC in the final of the 2019-2020 Confederations Cup.

Al Ahly boss Pitso Mosimane admitted his team is physically weaker than their opponents after a tough few weeks of travel and intensive fixtures across the continent.

Berkane coach Juan Pedro Benali also complained about squad fatigue endured across the last few seasons but insisted his team had rested well for the Super Cup and had ''absolutely no fear'' of the threat posed by Al Ahly.