Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Al Ahly SC and RS Berkane get set for CAF Super Cup v RS Berkane

Al Ahly SC and RS Berkane get set for CAF Super Cup v RS Berkane
Ahly's players celebrate end of the Club World Cup third place soccer match between Palmeiras and Al Ahly at the Education City stadium in Al Rayyan   -  
Copyright © africanews
AP/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
By Rédaction Africanews

with AP

CAF

Egypt's Al Ahly and Morocco's RS Berkane spoke to the media on Thursday ahead of their CAF Super Cup clash in Doha on Friday.

The match is contested annually between the winners of the continent's two club competitions - the CAF Champions League and the CAF Confederations Cup.

Al Ahly won their ninth Champions League title in 2020, defeating Zamalek - while RS Berkane edged Pyramids FC in the final of the 2019-2020 Confederations Cup.

Al Ahly boss Pitso Mosimane admitted his team is physically weaker than their opponents after a tough few weeks of travel and intensive fixtures across the continent.

Berkane coach Juan Pedro Benali also complained about squad fatigue endured across the last few seasons but insisted his team had rested well for the Super Cup and had ''absolutely no fear'' of the threat posed by Al Ahly.

Related articles

Most read

Related articles

Most read

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..