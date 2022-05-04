AU condemns deadly attack on army base in Somalia

African Union (AU) chairperson Moussa Faki has condemned an attack by al-Shabab militants on a military base in central Somalia manned by Burundian soldiers.

The AU did not confirm the exact number of casualties suffered in the attack on the base, which is some 130km (80 miles) northeast of the capital, Mogadishu.

However, al-Shabab militants claim more than 173 soldiers were killed and that they have taken complete control of the AU base, according to the AFP.

In a statement, Mr Faki said the "attack will not lessen the determination" of the AU's force in Somalia.

AU Chairperson @AUC_MoussaFaki condemns attack on ATMIS base in Somalia : https://t.co/cDehkR4i0M pic.twitter.com/YuL4HZH3wo — African Union (@_AfricanUnion) May 3, 2022

He called on the international community to increase support to the Somali security services and the AU mission.

Mr Faki has also had a phone call with Burundi's president to "pay respects for the sacrifice" of the Burundi peacekeepers.