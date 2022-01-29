DRC: At least 2,000 displaced after M23 attacks

Ongoing clashes between the DRC’s army and fighters of the terror group M23 have resulted in forced displacements.

Since the beginning of this week, inhabitants from six villages in The Democratic Republic of Congo's east – including, Bukima, Nyesisi, and Ruhanga – have fled clashes between the Congolese army and M23. On Tuesday, a fresh attack carried out by the "March 23 Movement", or M23 , targeted a Congolese army position in the territory of Rutshuru, just north of the city of Goma in eastern Congo.

Just like an estimated 2000 people, Sarah Kasigwa was left homeless and traumatized. "We saw several dead people, the 29-year-old mother says. I lost my children and my husband in the chaos and I've been left with nothing. We are sleeping here, in this school, on the ground. There is just cement, no blanket, we suffer a lot."

Following the attack MONUSCO blue helmets were deployed on Friday.

The incident took place in the vicinity of Virunga National Park, a UNESCO heritage site, renowned for its large gorilla population.

The M23, which also calls itself the "Revolutionary Army of Congo", is a former rebellion group of Congolese previously backed by neighboring states.