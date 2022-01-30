DRC: Key Tshisekedi ally expelled from the President's party

On Saturday, Congolese Jean-Marc Kabund was expelled from the President’s party. He served as the leader of the Union for Democracy and social advancement (UDPS) since Felix Tshisekedi was sworn in as President of the Democratic Republic of Congo back in 2019.

The Convention Démocratique, the highest body within the Union for Democracy and Social Progress (UDPS) party announced the oust Jean-Marc Kabund, on Saturday. The man was a key ally of president's Tshisekedi's historic opposition party in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The decision came as the Convention Démocratique ruled on the disciplinary inquiry that was aimed at Kabund. His refusal to appear before a disciplinary commission amid accusations of swindle and extortion are some of the complaints recorded against him.

Kabund served as the leader of the Union for Democracy and social advancement (UDPS) since Felix Tshisekedi was sworn in as President of the Democratic Republic of Congo back in 2019.

On Friday January 14, he advised of his intent to resign from his position as first vice president of the national assembly.

Kabund’s oust from the party comes after weeks of growing cracks within President Tshisékédi’s union coalition. It remains to be seen whether the secretary general of the party will approve of the sanctions and most importantly if President Tshisekedi -who holds the position of moral authority in the party- will confirm the decision.