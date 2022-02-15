DRC: President's party celebrates 40th anniversary looking ahead to challenges

On Tuesday, the Union for Democracy and Social Progress party celebrates 40 years of existence. For the first time ever, a party member leads the country but challenges are numerous.

The anniversary of what used to be the main opposition party comes with achievements.

For the first time ever, a Union for Democracy and Social Progress member is serving as president. Felix Tshisekedi is the son of one of the founding members of the party.

If the curfew imposed at the start of Covid outbreak was lifted on Monday, there will be no major event to mark the occasion.

The UDPS interim president, Kabuya, merely suggested to take part in religious gatherings to celebrate the day.

Many challenges await the president’s party. In late January, jean-marc Kabund who served as the leader of the party when Tshisekedi was sworn in was expelled from the party.

Last week, it’s Francois Beya the president's security adviser who was arrested on suspicion of coup plotting.

Next year’s presidential and legislative elections will be a test as Tshisekedi bids to stay in power.