Former president Joseph Kabila returns to the DRC, ending political exile

It is the end of a political exile that started more than a year ago.

Former president of the Democratic Republic of Congo Joseph Kabila has arrived in Goma, in the east of the country.

The Rwanda-backed M23 rebels, who control the capital of Nord Kivu since January, confirmed his arrival on Monday.

"The former president of the DRC, Joseph Kabila, has arrived in the city of Goma. We wish him a pleasant stay in the liberated areas", M23 spokesperson Lawrence Kanyuka posted on X.

The event sparked contrasted reactions among the people of Goma.

"We don't know whether Kabila's arrival will change anything, especially because nothing had changed when he was president. His arrival doesn't mean we can expect change now, even though he served as president", said Goma resident Filicien Kasole.

"He has been president for 18 years, and we have seen few results, some of them positive and others negative. For that, I welcome him for the development of the country", said Ishara Ecclésiaste.

Kabila arrives to Goma in a moment of increased political and security tensions. DRC President Félix Tshisekedi has long accused his predecessor of supporting the M23 and the Congo River Alliance.

In Goma, people wonder about Kabila’s motives, like Éric Pautian, who drives his motorbike in the streets of the city.

"If he has come to a place where there is fighting, maybe he has come to unite with us, the children of Goma, who live in the middle of the war. We have suffered too much because of the war, maybe his presence can change things and put an end to the conflict", Pautian said.

Kabila returns to the DRC just three days after he delivered a rare 45-min address, broadcast on Youtube from abroad.

In his speech, the former head of state announced his intention to travel to Goma and criticised the current government.

Kabila’s return opens a new chapter in the DRC’s current political and security crisis, for independent analyst Hubert Masomeko.

"It is definitely a political counterattack for him to come to Goma, and as you know, he is an unfathomable and impenetrable politician. So far, it's tricky to know what stance he's going to take, but I think time will reveal sufficient information about his next decisions", Masomeko said.

Joseph Kabila, who remains a senator for life following the end of his presidency, is on the Congolese authorities’ radar. The Senate lifted his parliamentary immunity on Thursday, paving the way for potential judicial proceedings.

The DRC's military high court has accused Kabila of participating in an insurrection, treason and participating in war crimes and crimes against humanity.