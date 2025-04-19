Goma reacts to return of Kabila from exile

Former Congoleseb president Joseph Kabila made a quiet entry into Goma Friday from self-imposed exile.

The choice of Goma, held by M23 rebels since January has elicited differing thoughts from residents.

Kabila, who has been accused by the government of backing rebel groups in the east of the country, has said he wants to make his contribution to peace.

He did not reveal how.

Kabila handed over power to current President Felix Tshisekedi in 2019. But the two fell out soon after.

Malaika Elysee reports from Goma