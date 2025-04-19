Goma reacts to return of Kabila from exile

M23
Former Congoleseb president Joseph Kabila made a quiet entry into Goma Friday from self-imposed exile.
The choice of Goma, held by M23 rebels since January has elicited differing thoughts from residents.
Kabila, who has been accused by the government of backing rebel groups in the east of the country, has said he wants to make his contribution to peace.
He did not reveal how.
Kabila handed over power to current President Felix Tshisekedi in 2019. But the two fell out soon after.
Malaika Elysee reports from Goma
Go to video
DRC: Kabila arrives in rebel-held Goma after return from exile
Go to video
Rwanda agrees to give safe passage to SADC forces leaving the DRC
01:09
U.S. calls on Rwanda to withdraw troops from eastern DRC and end support for M23 rebels
01:46
UN officials warn of worsening crisis in eastern DRC
Go to video
Conflict in DRC: African Union names Togolese president Faure Gnassingbé as new mediator
Go to video
U.N reports thousands of children raped in Eastern Congo