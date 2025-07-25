DRC: Joseph Kabila trial begins, Kabila not expected to attend

Democratic Republic Of Congo
The trial has been highly expected.
Former president of the Democratic Republic of Congo Joseph Kabila is appearing in court on Friday.
Kabila, who is an opponent of the current government in DRC, will face the High Military Court on grounds of a "crime against peace".
The former president is accused of being an accomplice of the armed group M23, which launched a military offensive in eastern Congo at the beginning of the year. The fighting only stopped in June following a peace deal between DRC and Rwanda, which backed the group.
Kabila is not expected to be present at the trial, as he has lived in exile for the past two years.
