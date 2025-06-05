DRC authorities ban media reporting on ex-president Kabila, party

The head of Congo's media and communications regulator said the ban would apply to all print, broadcast and digital platforms, and that breaches would result in suspension.

Christian Bosembe defended the decision, saying it was in line with a government embargo on the activities of Joseph Kabila's People's Party for Reconstruction and Democracy.

Congolese authorities accuse Kabila of supporting Rwanda-backed M23 rebels who control two provinces in the country's east.

Kabila, who made a public appearance last week in Goma, a city controlled by M23, has denied the accusation.

In May, Congo's upper house of parliament voted to lift his immunity, potentially paving the way for his prosecution.

A prosecutor is already investigating Kabila for treasonous activity. Among his alleged crimes include “treason, war crimes, crimes against humanity and participation in an insurrectional movement” in the country’s east, Justice Minister Constant Mutamba has said.

Kabila, who led Congo from 2001 to 2019, has said he wants to make a contribution to peace.