Morocco halts flights with France over Covid-19 spread

Morocco will from Friday (November 26) midnight suspend flights to and from France because of rising numbers in coronavirus cases.

The ministry said the decision to temporarily halt flights was made by an inter-ministerial committee “to preserve Morocco's achievements in terms of management of the Covid-19 pandemic and to deal with the deterioration of the health situation in some European countries.”

France has been recording increased virus cases, with 33,464 reported on Thursday.

The French government announced new measures to curb the fifth wave that include giving booster vaccine doses.

Earlier Thursday, there were reports that a carrier Easyjet had suspended all its flights between France and Morocco until December because of the tougher entry restrictions into Morocco.

The decision is likely to hit hard those who traverse regularly between the two countries.

Morocco had previously canceled flights with Russia, the UK, and the Netherlands over COVID-19 concerns.

More than 1.3 million people from Morocco live in France and nearly 80,000 French nationals live in the North African country.