Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Morocco extends health emergency status to January 31

A Moroccan health worker prepares of the Pfizer-BioNTech at a Covid-19 vaccination centre, in the city of Sale, on October 5, 2021. FADEL SENNA / AFP   -  
Copyright © africanews
FADEL SENNA/AFP or licensors
By Rédaction Africanews

with agencies

Morocco

The Moroccan government on Thursday extended the nationwide health state of emergency to Jan. 31, the country's state news agency reported.

The decision comes a time when there is a rise in COVID-19 infections in the country.

The Moroccan Ministry of Health reported 427 new COVID-19 infections and 3 deaths on Wednesday December 23, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the country to 953,724.

The government on Monday banned all New Year’s Eve parties and special events organized in hotels, restaurants, and tourist establishments.

A curfew on New Year’s Eve will be imposed between 12:00 a.m. to 6:00 a.m. in a bid to reinforce the preventive measures.

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..