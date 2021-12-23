Morocco extends health emergency status to January 31

The Moroccan government on Thursday extended the nationwide health state of emergency to Jan. 31, the country's state news agency reported.

The decision comes a time when there is a rise in COVID-19 infections in the country.

The Moroccan Ministry of Health reported 427 new COVID-19 infections and 3 deaths on Wednesday December 23, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the country to 953,724.

The government on Monday banned all New Year’s Eve parties and special events organized in hotels, restaurants, and tourist establishments.

A curfew on New Year’s Eve will be imposed between 12:00 a.m. to 6:00 a.m. in a bid to reinforce the preventive measures.