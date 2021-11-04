Art exhibition casts new light over ancient Egypt

Ancient Egypt remains a source of inspiration for many artists all over the world.

This year, international art exhibition "Forever is Now" focusses in the Pyramids of Gizeh.

According to the organisation, this is a first in the pyramids 4 500 year history.

The event showcases works by both Egyptian and international artists.

One of the highlights of the event is the work by French artist, JR.

"The idea behind this project is to see the pyramids a little bit differently, as the top of the pyramids is actually floating, and like any anamorphic, you see from one point of view, as so that is the insulation, and it is visible to anyone who comes here but you have to align to engage the viewer to actually photograph it", said JR whose works appears to show the top of pyramid floating.

The works on display include installations and sculptures.

The common theme is that all works invite the public to look at the pyramids differently.

"This is the first contemporary art exhibit in the pyramids so it is really special to be part of it, my piece is very significant because it basically speaks about unity, it speaks the universal language of geometry. The whole dome and the ellipse are part of Egyptian history in terms of the use of gold and the use of the 3rd eye, this eye of "Raa", and connecting with the universe", explains American sculptor, Gisela Colon.

"Show me another place on the planet that is setup in this way, this is super magical, it is such a pleasure for me to be here with my family, to be out here supporting one of the great artists in my opinion over lifetime, JR, straight out of Paris - this is like - what is better than this, we got to see the sunset here", commented American singer and producer, Pharrell Williams.

The international contemporary art exhibition has been taking place in Egypt every year since 2017.

The aim of the event is to reflect on the global influence of the ancient Egyptian civilisation in contemporary art.